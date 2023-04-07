IMAC Holdings Inc. (BACK) is predicted to post EPS of -0.07 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

IMAC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BACK) established initial surge of 0.40% at $0.13, as the Stock market unbolted on April 06, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $0.1333 and sunk to $0.125 before settling in for the price of $0.13 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BACK posted a 52-week range of $0.10-$1.46.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 83.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 27.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $32.50 million, simultaneously with a float of $26.65 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.97 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.2209, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.4367.

IMAC Holdings Inc. (BACK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the IMAC Holdings Inc. industry. IMAC Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.80%, in contrast to 16.00% institutional ownership.

IMAC Holdings Inc. (BACK) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at -$0.08) by -$0.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

IMAC Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 27.70% and is forecasted to reach -0.29 in the upcoming year.

IMAC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BACK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for IMAC Holdings Inc. (BACK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.02. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.23.

In the same vein, BACK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.61, a figure that is expected to reach -0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.29 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of IMAC Holdings Inc. (BACK)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [IMAC Holdings Inc., BACK]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 0.19 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 34.16% While, its Average True Range was 0.0176.

Raw Stochastic average of IMAC Holdings Inc. (BACK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 8.39%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 26.03% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 80.42% that was lower than 99.39% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.