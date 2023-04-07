Innodata Inc. (INOD) last month volatility was 7.67%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ: INOD) established initial surge of 2.83% at $7.63, as the Stock market unbolted on April 06, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $7.8295 and sunk to $7.30 before settling in for the price of $7.42 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, INOD posted a 52-week range of $2.78-$9.00.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 5.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -61.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -596.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $27.39 million, simultaneously with a float of $24.80 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $196.40 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.61, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.47.

Innodata Inc. (INOD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Innodata Inc. industry. Innodata Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 9.47%, in contrast to 19.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 13, this organization’s Director bought 10,000 shares at the rate of 4.69, making the entire transaction reach 46,900 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 23,000.

Innodata Inc. (INOD) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Innodata Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -596.50%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -61.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ: INOD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Innodata Inc. (INOD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.56. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.49.

In the same vein, INOD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.44.

Technical Analysis of Innodata Inc. (INOD)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Innodata Inc., INOD]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.12 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 28.58% While, its Average True Range was 0.56.

Raw Stochastic average of Innodata Inc. (INOD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 78.66%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 38.21% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 67.07% that was lower than 94.97% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.