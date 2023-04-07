Inspired Entertainment Inc. (INSE) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.66

As on April 06, 2023, Inspired Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: INSE) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.49% to $12.23. During the day, the stock rose to $12.27 and sunk to $12.00 before settling in for the price of $12.17 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, INSE posted a 52-week range of $7.49-$16.44.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s annual sales growth was 18.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 18.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 147.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $25.87 million, simultaneously with a float of $23.85 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $316.27 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $14.49, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.83.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 1600 employees. It has generated 178,375 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 13,938. The stock had 5.28 Receivables turnover and 0.89 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +61.60, operating margin was +17.31 and Pretax Margin of +8.93.

Inspired Entertainment Inc. (INSE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Gambling industry. Inspired Entertainment Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.04%, in contrast to 84.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 24, this organization’s Director bought 10,070 shares at the rate of 9.93, making the entire transaction reach 99,995 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 10,070. Preceding that transaction, on May 24, Company’s Director bought 10,000 for 9.91, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 99,100. This particular insider is now the holder of 18,226 in total.

Inspired Entertainment Inc. (INSE) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.27) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +7.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

Inspired Entertainment Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 147.90% and is forecasted to reach 1.24 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 18.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Inspired Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: INSE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Inspired Entertainment Inc. (INSE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.52. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $15.86, and its Beta score is 1.66. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.11. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 23.43.

In the same vein, INSE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.77, a figure that is expected to reach 0.28 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.24 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Inspired Entertainment Inc. (INSE)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Inspired Entertainment Inc., INSE], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.15 million was lower the volume of 0.18 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 13.77% While, its Average True Range was 0.46.

Raw Stochastic average of Inspired Entertainment Inc. (INSE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 27.41%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 18.55% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 27.13% that was lower than 35.48% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.