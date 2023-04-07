Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) went down -7.02% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 06, 2023, Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) had a quiet start as it plunged -7.02% to $0.38. During the day, the stock rose to $0.43 and sunk to $0.3801 before settling in for the price of $0.41 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IMTE posted a 52-week range of $0.41-$26.05.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $15.79 million, simultaneously with a float of $13.46 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.02 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.5883, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.0640.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 13 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 11,150 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -333,226. The stock had 0.23 Receivables turnover and 0.01 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -1121.79, operating margin was -3110.53 and Pretax Margin of -3410.24.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Electronic Components industry. Integrated Media Technology Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 14.75%, in contrast to 2.23% institutional ownership.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -2988.67 while generating a return on equity of -88.45.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.03. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 31.70.

In the same vein, IMTE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.05.

Technical Analysis of Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE)

Going through the that latest performance of [Integrated Media Technology Limited, IMTE]. Its last 5-days volume of 71580.0 was inferior to the volume of 0.12 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 2.48% While, its Average True Range was 0.0308.

Raw Stochastic average of Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.21%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 0.81% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 49.50% that was lower than 69.81% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.