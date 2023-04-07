Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. (ILAG) volume hits 0.13 million: A New Opening for Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 06, 2023, Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ILAG) set off with pace as it heaved 18.14% to $1.21. During the day, the stock rose to $1.30 and sunk to $0.93 before settling in for the price of $1.02 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ILAG posted a 52-week range of $0.85-$26.40.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $18.06 million, simultaneously with a float of $8.70 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $21.55 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.3472.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 374 employees. It has generated 33,539 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -3,707. The stock had 8.81 Receivables turnover and 1.41 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +10.46, operating margin was -13.87 and Pretax Margin of -11.05.

Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. (ILAG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Building Products & Equipment industry. Intelligent Living Application Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 51.83%, in contrast to 0.63% institutional ownership.

Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. (ILAG) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -11.05 while generating a return on equity of -36.60.

Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ILAG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. (ILAG). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.12. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.47.

In the same vein, ILAG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.01.

Technical Analysis of Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. (ILAG)

Going through the that latest performance of [Intelligent Living Application Group Inc., ILAG]. Its last 5-days volume of 44240.0 was inferior to the volume of 0.42 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 46.54% While, its Average True Range was 0.1137.

Raw Stochastic average of Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. (ILAG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 27.27%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 76.32% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 84.13% that was lower than 115.40% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.