InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG) 14-day ATR is 1.37: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE: IHG) open the trading on April 06, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 2.01% to $67.36. During the day, the stock rose to $67.68 and sunk to $66.75 before settling in for the price of $66.03 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IHG posted a 52-week range of $47.06-$72.10.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -0.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -3.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 42.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $178.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $168.55 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $11.43 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $67.96, while the 200-day Moving Average is $59.85.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Lodging industry. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.00%, in contrast to 4.80% institutional ownership.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 42.50%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 13.60% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -3.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE: IHG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.37. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $32.76, and its Beta score is 1.20. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.94. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 31.83.

In the same vein, IHG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.06.

Technical Analysis of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG)

[InterContinental Hotels Group PLC, IHG] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 79.11% While, its Average True Range was 1.34.

Raw Stochastic average of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 70.58%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 92.98% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 20.13% that was lower than 24.22% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.