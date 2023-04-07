Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) recent quarterly performance of 12.55% is not showing the real picture

As on April 06, 2023, Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN) got off with the flyer as it spiked 2.30% to $0.45. During the day, the stock rose to $0.4838 and sunk to $0.4455 before settling in for the price of $0.44 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KXIN posted a 52-week range of $0.28-$1.29.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $170.51 million, simultaneously with a float of $126.67 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $85.23 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.4079, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.6337.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 35 employees. It has generated 7,252,571 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -5,616,543. The stock had 25.65 Receivables turnover and 4.14 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +2.07, operating margin was -15.35 and Pretax Margin of -77.47.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Auto & Truck Dealerships industry. Kaixin Auto Holdings’s current insider ownership accounts for 38.83%, in contrast to 0.20% institutional ownership.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -77.44 while generating a return on equity of -1,327.92.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.05. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.30.

In the same vein, KXIN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.75.

Technical Analysis of Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Kaixin Auto Holdings, KXIN], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.34 million was better the volume of 0.27 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 55.11% While, its Average True Range was 0.0515.

Raw Stochastic average of Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 48.60%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 62.83% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 115.18% that was higher than 112.50% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.