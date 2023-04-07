Lazydays Holdings Inc. (LAZY) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $121.03K

Lazydays Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZY) started the day on April 06, 2023, with a price increase of 0.66% at $10.68. During the day, the stock rose to $10.68 and sunk to $10.45 before settling in for the price of $10.61 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LAZY posted a 52-week range of $10.42-$20.89.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 69.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 21.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $11.01 million, simultaneously with a float of $9.20 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $118.23 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.36, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.37.

Lazydays Holdings Inc. (LAZY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Auto & Truck Dealerships Industry. Lazydays Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.10%, in contrast to 89.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 16, this organization’s Director bought 505,184 shares at the rate of 12.28, making the entire transaction reach 6,202,199 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 5,458,423. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 02, Company’s Director bought 362,114 for 12.50, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 4,526,425. This particular insider is now the holder of 4,953,239 in total.

Lazydays Holdings Inc. (LAZY) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0.14) by -$0.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

Lazydays Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 21.80% and is forecasted to reach 1.17 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 25.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 69.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Lazydays Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Lazydays Holdings Inc. (LAZY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.49. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $2.67, and its Beta score is 1.76. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.09.

In the same vein, LAZY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.00, a figure that is expected to reach 0.42 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.17 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Lazydays Holdings Inc. (LAZY)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Lazydays Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZY), its last 5-days Average volume was 95940.0 that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.12 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 12.06% While, its Average True Range was 0.47.

Raw Stochastic average of Lazydays Holdings Inc. (LAZY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 5.19%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 10.79% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 49.65% that was higher than 41.65% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.