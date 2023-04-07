LiveOne Inc. (LVO) volume hits 0.15 million: A New Opening for Investors

LiveOne Inc. (NASDAQ: LVO) established initial surge of 0.85% at $1.18, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $1.17 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LVO posted a 52-week range of $0.48-$1.43.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Communication Services sector posted annual sales growth of 249.30% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -4.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 8.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $85.58 million, simultaneously with a float of $65.65 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $91.91 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.0327, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.9010.

LiveOne Inc. (LVO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the LiveOne Inc. industry. LiveOne Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.50%, in contrast to 23.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 21, this organization’s CEO & Chairman bought 35,000 shares at the rate of 0.67, making the entire transaction reach 23,496 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,089,666. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 16, Company’s CEO & Chairman bought 15,000 for 0.73, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 10,896. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,054,666 in total.

LiveOne Inc. (LVO) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at -$0.05) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

LiveOne Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 8.30% and is forecasted to reach -0.07 in the upcoming year.

LiveOne Inc. (NASDAQ: LVO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for LiveOne Inc. (LVO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.12. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.94.

In the same vein, LVO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.16, a figure that is expected to reach -0.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.07 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of LiveOne Inc. (LVO)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [LiveOne Inc., LVO]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.28 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 48.57% While, its Average True Range was 0.1234.

Raw Stochastic average of LiveOne Inc. (LVO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 76.01%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 53.30% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 81.96% that was lower than 96.78% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.