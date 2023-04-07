Loop Media Inc. (LPTV) recent quarterly performance of -19.76% is not showing the real picture

Loop Media Inc. (AMEX: LPTV) flaunted slowness of -8.12% at $4.75, as the Stock market unbolted on April 06, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $5.01 and sunk to $4.50 before settling in for the price of $5.17 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LPTV posted a 52-week range of $3.76-$14.50.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The company of the Communication Services sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 268.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -0.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $56.38 million, simultaneously with a float of $29.08 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $254.74 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.73, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.17.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 67 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +36.92, operating margin was -73.94 and Pretax Margin of -95.61.

Loop Media Inc. (LPTV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Loop Media Inc. industry. Loop Media Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.30%, in contrast to 0.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 26, this organization’s Director bought 460,000 shares at the rate of 5.00, making the entire transaction reach 2,300,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,914,373.

Loop Media Inc. (LPTV) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at -$0.1) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -95.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

Loop Media Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -0.20% and is forecasted to reach -0.22 in the upcoming year.

Loop Media Inc. (AMEX: LPTV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Loop Media Inc. (LPTV). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.44. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.97.

In the same vein, LPTV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.60, a figure that is expected to reach -0.09 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.22 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Loop Media Inc. (LPTV)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Loop Media Inc., LPTV]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 32570.0 it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 34.35% While, its Average True Range was 0.47.

Raw Stochastic average of Loop Media Inc. (LPTV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 32.57%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 15.72% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 86.59% that was lower than 96.76% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.