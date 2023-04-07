Materialise NV (MTLS) last month performance of -6.68% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Materialise NV (NASDAQ: MTLS) established initial surge of 2.05% at $7.96, as the Stock market unbolted on April 06, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $8.12 and sunk to $7.80 before settling in for the price of $7.80 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MTLS posted a 52-week range of $7.30-$19.54.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was 10.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 4.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -115.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $59.06 million, simultaneously with a float of $8.00 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $458.42 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.83, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.62.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 2332 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +55.50, operating margin was -2.62 and Pretax Margin of -0.51.

Materialise NV (MTLS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Materialise NV industry. Materialise NV’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.37%, in contrast to 28.70% institutional ownership.

Materialise NV (MTLS) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -0.92 while generating a return on equity of -0.88.

Materialise NV’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -115.50% and is forecasted to reach 0.15 in the upcoming year.

Materialise NV (NASDAQ: MTLS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Materialise NV (MTLS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.29. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.81. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 138.91.

In the same vein, MTLS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.04, a figure that is expected to reach -0.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.15 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Materialise NV (MTLS)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Materialise NV, MTLS]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 0.23 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 41.61% While, its Average True Range was 0.28.

Raw Stochastic average of Materialise NV (MTLS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 16.00%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 56.41% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 38.32% that was lower than 49.50% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.