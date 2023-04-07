MIND C.T.I. Ltd (MNDO) last month performance of -16.16% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 06, 2023, MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ: MNDO) set off with pace as it heaved 0.52% to $1.92. During the day, the stock rose to $1.94 and sunk to $1.8992 before settling in for the price of $1.91 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MNDO posted a 52-week range of $1.90-$2.92.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was 3.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -2.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -12.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $20.12 million, simultaneously with a float of $16.79 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $38.69 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.2323, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.2451.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 153 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +53.39, operating margin was +25.63 and Pretax Margin of +26.06.

MIND C.T.I. Ltd (MNDO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. MIND C.T.I. Ltd’s current insider ownership accounts for 55.80%, in contrast to 13.40% institutional ownership.

MIND C.T.I. Ltd (MNDO) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +24.53 while generating a return on equity of 22.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

MIND C.T.I. Ltd’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -12.60%.

MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ: MNDO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for MIND C.T.I. Ltd (MNDO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.06. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $7.38, and its Beta score is 0.81. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.79. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 8.60.

In the same vein, MNDO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.26.

Technical Analysis of MIND C.T.I. Ltd (MNDO)

Going through the that latest performance of [MIND C.T.I. Ltd, MNDO]. Its last 5-days volume of 61900.0 indicated improvement to the volume of 47227.0 it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 19.64% While, its Average True Range was 0.0571.

Raw Stochastic average of MIND C.T.I. Ltd (MNDO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 3.46%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 4.51% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 55.35% that was higher than 33.06% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.