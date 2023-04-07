Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) last month volatility was 5.37%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD) started the day on April 06, 2023, with a price increase of 1.74% at $2.93. During the day, the stock rose to $2.965 and sunk to $2.86 before settling in for the price of $2.88 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MNMD posted a 52-week range of $2.12-$19.95.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 8.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $38.06 million, simultaneously with a float of $31.88 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $111.53 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.38, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.39.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 14.29%, in contrast to 15.17% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 01, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer sold 8,273 shares at the rate of 3.51, making the entire transaction reach 29,038 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 238,959. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 01, Company’s Chief Medical Officer sold 3,577 for 3.51, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 12,555. This particular insider is now the holder of 260,505 in total.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.6) by $0.04. This company achieved a return on equity of -37.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.52 per share during the current fiscal year.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 8.20% and is forecasted to reach -1.42 in the upcoming year.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.17.

In the same vein, MNMD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.88, a figure that is expected to reach -0.42 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.42 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.22 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.49 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 29.64% While, its Average True Range was 0.15.

Raw Stochastic average of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 37.50%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 29.73% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 43.39% that was lower than 67.25% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.