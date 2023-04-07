MSA Safety Incorporated (MSA) Open at price of $130.89: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

As on April 06, 2023, MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.40% to $130.98. During the day, the stock rose to $131.405 and sunk to $129.91 before settling in for the price of $130.46 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MSA posted a 52-week range of $108.75-$146.33.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The company of the Industrials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 5.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 31.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 744.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $39.20 million, simultaneously with a float of $36.73 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.09 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $134.41, while the 200-day Moving Average is $129.19.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 5000 employees. It has generated 305,591 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 35,918. The stock had 5.21 Receivables turnover and 0.64 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +44.10, operating margin was +17.66 and Pretax Margin of +15.61.

MSA Safety Incorporated (MSA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Security & Protection Services industry. MSA Safety Incorporated’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.30%, in contrast to 84.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 01, this organization’s Director sold 1,949 shares at the rate of 134.28, making the entire transaction reach 261,718 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 9,331. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 27, Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 713 for 135.29, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 96,462. This particular insider is now the holder of 3,361 in total.

MSA Safety Incorporated (MSA) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.24) by $0.21. This company achieved a net margin of +11.75 while generating a return on equity of 20.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

MSA Safety Incorporated’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 744.90% and is forecasted to reach 6.19 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 18.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 31.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for MSA Safety Incorporated (MSA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.59. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $28.74, and its Beta score is 0.94. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.33. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 60.13.

In the same vein, MSA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.56, a figure that is expected to reach 1.32 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.19 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of MSA Safety Incorporated (MSA)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [MSA Safety Incorporated, MSA], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.16 million was better the volume of 0.12 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 34.03% While, its Average True Range was 2.36.

Raw Stochastic average of MSA Safety Incorporated (MSA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 16.55%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 43.47% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 16.98% that was lower than 23.20% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.