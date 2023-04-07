Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NHS) latest performance of 0.35% is not what was on cards

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (AMEX: NHS) set off with pace as it heaved 0.35% to $8.68, before settling in for the price of $8.65 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NHS posted a 52-week range of $7.40-$12.20.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $19.26 million, simultaneously with a float of $19.13 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $167.16 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.51, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.57.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NHS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Asset Management industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 07, this organization’s Portfolio Manager bought 5,000 shares at the rate of 9.14, making the entire transaction reach 45,714 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 20,000. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 06, Company’s Portfolio Manager bought 5,000 for 9.25, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 46,238. This particular insider is now the holder of 15,000 in total.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NHS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (AMEX: NHS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NHS). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.14. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 9.46.

In the same vein, NHS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.15.

Technical Analysis of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NHS)

Going through the that latest performance of [Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc., NHS]. Its last 5-days volume of 62340.0 was inferior to the volume of 96294.0 it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 96.91% While, its Average True Range was 0.13.

Raw Stochastic average of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NHS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 55.83%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 95.79% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 13.01% that was lower than 17.83% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.