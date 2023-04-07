NICE Ltd. (NICE) 20 Days SMA touch 5.51%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

As on April 06, 2023, NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ: NICE) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.16% to $225.40. During the day, the stock rose to $225.77 and sunk to $221.145 before settling in for the price of $222.82 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NICE posted a 52-week range of $164.65-$235.11.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 10.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 17.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 33.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $63.87 million, simultaneously with a float of $63.43 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $14.08 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $214.71, while the 200-day Moving Average is $204.08.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 7926 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +68.65, operating margin was +15.37 and Pretax Margin of +15.83.

NICE Ltd. (NICE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. NICE Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.22%, in contrast to 66.30% institutional ownership.

NICE Ltd. (NICE) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.93) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +12.19 while generating a return on equity of 9.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

NICE Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 33.70% and is forecasted to reach 8.38 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 11.97% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 17.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ: NICE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for NICE Ltd. (NICE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 5.30. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $56.49, and its Beta score is 0.87. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.46. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 31.44.

In the same vein, NICE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.99, a figure that is expected to reach 1.93 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 8.38 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of NICE Ltd. (NICE)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [NICE Ltd., NICE], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.21 million was lower the volume of 0.26 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 80.11% While, its Average True Range was 5.28.

Raw Stochastic average of NICE Ltd. (NICE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 90.49%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 80.29% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 29.95% that was higher than 28.50% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.