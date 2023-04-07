No matter how cynical the overall market is American States Water Company (AWR) performance over the last week is recorded 5.53%

American States Water Company (NYSE: AWR) started the day on April 06, 2023, with a price increase of 1.09% at $92.69. During the day, the stock rose to $93.08 and sunk to $91.72 before settling in for the price of $91.69 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AWR posted a 52-week range of $71.22-$100.50.

The company of the Utilities sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 2.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 2.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -17.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $36.96 million, simultaneously with a float of $36.65 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.39 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $90.24, while the 200-day Moving Average is $88.76.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 811 employees. It has generated 606,076 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 96,423. The stock had 4.88 Receivables turnover and 0.25 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +47.94, operating margin was +25.75 and Pretax Margin of +20.76.

American States Water Company (AWR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Utilities – Regulated Water Industry. American States Water Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 78.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 18, this organization’s Director sold 400 shares at the rate of 88.91, making the entire transaction reach 35,563 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 37,854. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 12, Company’s Former Officer sold 13,559 for 89.90, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,218,956. This particular insider is now the holder of 244 in total.

American States Water Company (AWR) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0.71) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +15.91 while generating a return on equity of 11.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

American States Water Company’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -17.00% and is forecasted to reach 2.95 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 4.40% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 2.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

American States Water Company (NYSE: AWR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for American States Water Company (AWR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.89. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $43.91, and its Beta score is 0.41. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.89.

In the same vein, AWR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.11, a figure that is expected to reach 0.75 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.95 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of American States Water Company (AWR)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of American States Water Company (NYSE: AWR), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.15 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.17 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 96.99% While, its Average True Range was 1.77.

Raw Stochastic average of American States Water Company (AWR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 56.57%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 96.13% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 23.74% that was higher than 23.41% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.