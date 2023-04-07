No matter how cynical the overall market is Assure Holdings Corp. (IONM) performance over the last week is recorded -1.59%

Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: IONM) remained unchanged at $3.10, as the Stock market unbolted on April 06, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $3.5965 and sunk to $2.91 before settling in for the price of $3.10 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IONM posted a 52-week range of $2.91-$118.70.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -5.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 88.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.10 million, simultaneously with a float of $0.86 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.25 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.06, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.46.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 134 employees. It has generated 217,851 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -20,567. The stock had 1.08 Receivables turnover and 0.71 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +47.14, operating margin was -7.29 and Pretax Margin of -13.05.

Assure Holdings Corp. (IONM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Assure Holdings Corp. industry. Assure Holdings Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.50%, in contrast to 12.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 04, this organization’s Director sold 1,320 shares at the rate of 4.88, making the entire transaction reach 6,448 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 04, Company’s Director sold 780 for 4.56, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,557. This particular insider is now the holder of 3,359 in total.

Assure Holdings Corp. (IONM) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at -$0.06) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -9.44 while generating a return on equity of -11.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

Assure Holdings Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 88.70% and is forecasted to reach -2.91 in the upcoming year.

Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: IONM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Assure Holdings Corp. (IONM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 8.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.86. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.15.

In the same vein, IONM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -13.51, a figure that is expected to reach -1.39 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -2.91 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Assure Holdings Corp. (IONM)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Assure Holdings Corp., IONM]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 72003.0 it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 9.02% While, its Average True Range was 0.90.

Raw Stochastic average of Assure Holdings Corp. (IONM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 1.63%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 4.73% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 144.42% that was higher than 115.30% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.