No matter how cynical the overall market is Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) performance over the last week is recorded 12.40%

Company News

As on April 06, 2023, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI) started slowly as it slid -0.35% to $2.81. During the day, the stock rose to $2.85 and sunk to $2.62 before settling in for the price of $2.82 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BCLI posted a 52-week range of $1.09-$4.70.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -20.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 1.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $36.62 million, simultaneously with a float of $28.31 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $77.84 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.13, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.61.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 22.70%, in contrast to 10.70% institutional ownership.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.18) by -$0.01. This company achieved a return on equity of -297.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 1.60% and is forecasted to reach -0.58 in the upcoming year.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.35.

In the same vein, BCLI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.70, a figure that is expected to reach -0.17 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.58 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., BCLI], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.35 million was better the volume of 0.4 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 64.15% While, its Average True Range was 0.40.

Raw Stochastic average of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 69.23%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 66.67% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 180.81% that was higher than 143.62% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

