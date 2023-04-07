No matter how cynical the overall market is Casey’s General Stores Inc. (CASY) performance over the last week is recorded 0.29%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 06, 2023, Casey’s General Stores Inc. (NASDAQ: CASY) set off with pace as it heaved 0.15% to $215.06. During the day, the stock rose to $216.73 and sunk to $213.695 before settling in for the price of $214.73 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CASY posted a 52-week range of $181.40-$249.90.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 11.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 8.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $37.28 million, simultaneously with a float of $37.10 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.94 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $216.50, while the 200-day Moving Average is $216.76.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 20451 employees. It has generated 304,903 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 7,999. The stock had 107.32 Receivables turnover and 2.55 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +18.99, operating margin was +3.85 and Pretax Margin of +3.40.

Casey’s General Stores Inc. (CASY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Specialty Retail industry. Casey’s General Stores Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 87.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 12, this organization’s Director bought 454 shares at the rate of 220.45, making the entire transaction reach 100,084 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 454.

Casey’s General Stores Inc. (CASY) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 1/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.99) by $0.68. This company achieved a net margin of +2.62 while generating a return on equity of 16.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.47 per share during the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 8.60% and is forecasted to reach 10.74 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.63% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 15.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Casey’s General Stores Inc. (NASDAQ: CASY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Casey’s General Stores Inc. (CASY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.08. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $17.89, and its Beta score is 0.82. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.52. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 18.26.

In the same vein, CASY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 12.02, a figure that is expected to reach 1.53 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 10.74 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Casey’s General Stores Inc. (CASY)

Going through the that latest performance of [Casey’s General Stores Inc., CASY]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.2 million was inferior to the volume of 0.25 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 61.67% While, its Average True Range was 3.80.

Raw Stochastic average of Casey’s General Stores Inc. (CASY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 27.07%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 71.09% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 13.89% that was lower than 23.77% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.