No matter how cynical the overall market is Coffee Holding Co. Inc. (JVA) performance over the last week is recorded 1.91%

Coffee Holding Co. Inc. (NASDAQ: JVA) started the day on April 06, 2023, with a price increase of 11.11% at $1.90. During the day, the stock rose to $1.94 and sunk to $1.69 before settling in for the price of $1.71 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, JVA posted a 52-week range of $1.70-$3.46.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The company of the Consumer Defensive sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -3.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -59.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -398.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $5.71 million, simultaneously with a float of $5.02 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.77 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.0478, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.3232.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 79 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +16.91, operating margin was -3.76 and Pretax Margin of -8.52.

Coffee Holding Co. Inc. (JVA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Packaged Foods Industry. Coffee Holding Co. Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 12.05%, in contrast to 25.90% institutional ownership.

Coffee Holding Co. Inc. (JVA) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -5.70 while generating a return on equity of -14.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Coffee Holding Co. Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -398.30%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 16.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -59.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Coffee Holding Co. Inc. (NASDAQ: JVA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Coffee Holding Co. Inc. (JVA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.09. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $27.54, and its Beta score is 1.22. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.16.

In the same vein, JVA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.07.

Technical Analysis of Coffee Holding Co. Inc. (JVA)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Coffee Holding Co. Inc. (NASDAQ: JVA), its last 5-days Average volume was 37540.0 that shows progress from its year to date volume of 26645.0. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 33.29% While, its Average True Range was 0.0915.

Raw Stochastic average of Coffee Holding Co. Inc. (JVA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 19.27%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 84.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 56.12% that was higher than 55.47% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.