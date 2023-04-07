No matter how cynical the overall market is Ennis Inc. (EBF) performance over the last week is recorded -1.29%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 06, 2023, Ennis Inc. (NYSE: EBF) set off with pace as it heaved 0.24% to $20.58. During the day, the stock rose to $20.85 and sunk to $20.56 before settling in for the price of $20.53 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EBF posted a 52-week range of $16.55-$23.48.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 2.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 1.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 19.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $25.81 million, simultaneously with a float of $25.04 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $525.61 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $21.27, while the 200-day Moving Average is $21.47.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 1997 employees. It has generated 200,307 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 14,513. The stock had 10.40 Receivables turnover and 1.06 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +28.68, operating margin was +10.83 and Pretax Margin of +10.49.

Ennis Inc. (EBF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Business Equipment & Supplies industry. Ennis Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.90%, in contrast to 74.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 15, this organization’s General Counsel & Secretary bought 1,000 shares at the rate of 20.33, making the entire transaction reach 20,326 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,000. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 29, Company’s Director sold 7,000 for 19.99, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 139,923. This particular insider is now the holder of 25,003 in total.

Ennis Inc. (EBF) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 11/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.42) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +7.25 while generating a return on equity of 9.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ennis Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 19.80%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 1.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Ennis Inc. (NYSE: EBF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ennis Inc. (EBF). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.44. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $12.75, and its Beta score is 0.46. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.23. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 27.96.

In the same vein, EBF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.61.

Technical Analysis of Ennis Inc. (EBF)

Going through the that latest performance of [Ennis Inc., EBF]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.13 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.13 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 18.06% While, its Average True Range was 0.43.

Raw Stochastic average of Ennis Inc. (EBF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 4.29%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 9.29% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 22.08% that was higher than 21.10% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.