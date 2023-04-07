No matter how cynical the overall market is ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX) performance over the last week is recorded 3.05%

As on April 06, 2023, ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: EPIX) got off with the flyer as it spiked 4.47% to $3.04. During the day, the stock rose to $3.07 and sunk to $2.75 before settling in for the price of $2.91 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EPIX posted a 52-week range of $1.40-$8.03.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 23.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 16.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $44.07 million, simultaneously with a float of $41.25 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $133.15 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.01, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.85.

ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. ESSA Pharma Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 78.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 30, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer bought 8,302 shares at the rate of 2.60, making the entire transaction reach 21,585 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 33,343. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 30, Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 3,067 for 2.60, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 7,974. This particular insider is now the holder of 56,542 in total.

ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.23) by $0.08. This company achieved a return on equity of -19.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

ESSA Pharma Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 16.70% and is forecasted to reach -1.15 in the upcoming year.

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: EPIX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 56.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.23.

In the same vein, EPIX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.74, a figure that is expected to reach -0.22 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.15 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [ESSA Pharma Inc., EPIX], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.11 million was lower the volume of 0.21 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 45.44% While, its Average True Range was 0.24.

Raw Stochastic average of ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 40.32%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 73.68% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 51.77% that was lower than 70.24% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.