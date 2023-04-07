Search
Shaun Noe
No matter how cynical the overall market is Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ) performance over the last week is recorded -0.32%

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: OXSQ) flaunted slowness of -0.64% at $3.10, as the Stock market unbolted on April 06, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $3.14 and sunk to $3.09 before settling in for the price of $3.12 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OXSQ posted a 52-week range of $2.82-$4.29.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -15.54%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 11.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $49.87 million, simultaneously with a float of $45.03 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $154.60 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.38, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.38.

For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +85.66, operating margin was -171.12 and Pretax Margin of -200.00.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Oxford Square Capital Corp. industry. Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 9.71%, in contrast to 6.08% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 27, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer bought 1,773 shares at the rate of 4.03, making the entire transaction reach 7,143 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,704,368. Preceding that transaction, on May 27, Company’s President and COO bought 1,773 for 4.03, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 7,143. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,542,582 in total.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -200.00 while generating a return on equity of -44.65.

Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 11.90% and is forecasted to reach 0.42 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -15.54% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: OXSQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.10. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.59.

In the same vein, OXSQ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.76, a figure that is expected to reach 0.11 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.42 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Oxford Square Capital Corp., OXSQ]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 0.16 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 51.21% While, its Average True Range was 0.09.

Raw Stochastic average of Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 21.05%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 45.45% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 28.69% that was higher than 28.61% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

