No matter how cynical the overall market is Sylvamo Corporation (SLVM) performance over the last week is recorded -3.09%

Sylvamo Corporation (NYSE: SLVM) open the trading on April 06, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.38% to $44.18. During the day, the stock rose to $44.80 and sunk to $43.98 before settling in for the price of $44.35 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SLVM posted a 52-week range of $28.37-$57.38.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 46.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $43.30 million, simultaneously with a float of $39.27 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.84 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $47.10, while the 200-day Moving Average is $44.03.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 6500 employees. It has generated 558,154 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 51,692. The stock had 7.26 Receivables turnover and 1.37 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +24.09, operating margin was +15.68 and Pretax Margin of +12.87.

Sylvamo Corporation (SLVM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Paper & Paper Products industry. Sylvamo Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 11.46%, in contrast to 88.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 13, this organization’s SVP & Chief Financial Officer sold 12,842 shares at the rate of 47.81, making the entire transaction reach 613,976 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 68,481. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 10, Company’s Director bought 10,000 for 49.17, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 491,700. This particular insider is now the holder of 10,000 in total.

Sylvamo Corporation (SLVM) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2022 suggests? It has posted $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $2.64) by -$0.13. This company achieved a net margin of +9.26 while generating a return on equity of 78.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Sylvamo Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 46.70% and is forecasted to reach 8.49 in the upcoming year.

Sylvamo Corporation (NYSE: SLVM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Sylvamo Corporation (SLVM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.63. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.51. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 4.06.

In the same vein, SLVM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 7.57, a figure that is expected to reach 2.28 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 8.49 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Sylvamo Corporation (SLVM)

[Sylvamo Corporation, SLVM] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 22.67% While, its Average True Range was 1.56.

Raw Stochastic average of Sylvamo Corporation (SLVM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 10.96%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 19.57% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 27.50% that was lower than 34.94% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.