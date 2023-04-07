No matter how cynical the overall market is Unitil Corporation (UTL) performance over the last week is recorded 6.11%

Unitil Corporation (NYSE: UTL) open the trading on April 06, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 0.52% to $59.88. During the day, the stock rose to $60.59 and sunk to $59.58 before settling in for the price of $59.57 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UTL posted a 52-week range of $44.67-$61.10.

The Utilities Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 6.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 4.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 10.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $16.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $15.77 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $952.69 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $54.26, while the 200-day Moving Average is $53.05.

Unitil Corporation (UTL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Utilities – Diversified industry. Unitil Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.70%, in contrast to 77.00% institutional ownership.

Unitil Corporation (UTL) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2022 suggests? It has posted $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.01) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

Unitil Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 10.40% and is forecasted to reach 2.92 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.65% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 4.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Unitil Corporation (NYSE: UTL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Unitil Corporation (UTL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.51. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $23.14, and its Beta score is 0.52. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.69.

In the same vein, UTL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.59, a figure that is expected to reach 0.27 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.92 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Unitil Corporation (UTL)

[Unitil Corporation, UTL] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 95.11% While, its Average True Range was 1.47.

Raw Stochastic average of Unitil Corporation (UTL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 93.85%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 90.94% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 26.29% that was higher than 25.86% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.