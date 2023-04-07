Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH) 14-day ATR is 0.75: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE: NOAH) open the trading on Thursday, with great promise as it jumped 0.88% to $16.03, before settling in for the price of $15.89 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NOAH posted a 52-week range of $11.78-$23.34.

It was noted that the giant of the Financial sector posted annual sales growth of 1.90% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 2.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -26.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $69.59 million, simultaneously with a float of $47.09 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.08 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $18.72, while the 200-day Moving Average is $16.80.

Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Asset Management industry. Noah Holdings Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 84.60%, in contrast to 45.30% institutional ownership.

Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2022 suggests? It has posted $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.74) by -$0.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Noah Holdings Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -26.60% and is forecasted to reach 2.85 in the upcoming year.

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE: NOAH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.75. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $7.68, and its Beta score is 1.06. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.39.

In the same vein, NOAH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.09, a figure that is expected to reach 0.53 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.85 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH)

[Noah Holdings Limited, NOAH] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 9.16% While, its Average True Range was 0.72.

Raw Stochastic average of Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 42.04%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 13.92% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 49.15% that was lower than 64.15% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.