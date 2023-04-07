Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR) Moves -1.81% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 05, 2023, Nomura Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NMR) had a quiet start as it plunged -1.81% to $3.79. During the day, the stock rose to $3.825 and sunk to $3.77 before settling in for the price of $3.86 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NMR posted a 52-week range of $2.99-$4.25.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Financial sector firm’s annual sales growth was -1.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -7.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -6.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $3.00 billion, simultaneously with a float of $2.80 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $12.20 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.96, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.68.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 26585 employees. It has generated 59,959,376 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 5,378,823. The stock had 0.35 Receivables turnover and 0.04 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +75.23, operating margin was +14.22 and Pretax Margin of +14.22.

Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Capital Markets industry. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.70%, in contrast to 1.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 30, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 7,986 shares at the rate of 1.15, making the entire transaction reach 9,184 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 182,013. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 22, Company’s 10% Owner sold 15,000 for 2.61, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 39,112. This particular insider is now the holder of 327,499 in total.

Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +8.97 while generating a return on equity of 5.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Nomura Holdings Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -6.90%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.90% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -7.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Nomura Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NMR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.07. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $13.44, and its Beta score is 0.67. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.76.

In the same vein, NMR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.28.

Technical Analysis of Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR)

Going through the that latest performance of [Nomura Holdings Inc., NMR]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.64 million was inferior to the volume of 0.93 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 85.08% While, its Average True Range was 0.07.

Raw Stochastic average of Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 48.84%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 73.08% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 19.10% that was lower than 22.46% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.