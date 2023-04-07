Northwest Natural Holding Company (NWN) is predicted to post EPS of -0.05 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Northwest Natural Holding Company (NYSE: NWN) set off with pace as it heaved 1.06% to $48.81, before settling in for the price of $48.30 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NWN posted a 52-week range of $42.37-$55.97.

The company of the Utilities sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 6.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 1.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -0.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $35.26 million, simultaneously with a float of $34.80 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.73 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $48.08, while the 200-day Moving Average is $48.78.

Northwest Natural Holding Company (NWN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Utilities – Regulated Gas industry. Northwest Natural Holding Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.50%, in contrast to 77.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 14, this organization’s President & CEO sold 1 shares at the rate of 49.73, making the entire transaction reach 36 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 125,674. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 09, Company’s President & CEO sold 1 for 48.73, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 37. This particular insider is now the holder of 125,675 in total.

Northwest Natural Holding Company (NWN) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.33) by $0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

Northwest Natural Holding Company’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -0.70% and is forecasted to reach 2.78 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 2.80% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 1.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Northwest Natural Holding Company (NYSE: NWN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Northwest Natural Holding Company (NWN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.10. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $18.43, and its Beta score is 0.57. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.67.

In the same vein, NWN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.65, a figure that is expected to reach -0.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.78 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Northwest Natural Holding Company (NWN)

Going through the that latest performance of [Northwest Natural Holding Company, NWN]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.17 million was inferior to the volume of 0.19 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 86.19% While, its Average True Range was 1.04.

Raw Stochastic average of Northwest Natural Holding Company (NWN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 53.20%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 98.61% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 25.23% that was higher than 24.37% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.