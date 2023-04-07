NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) last month volatility was 3.17%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE: NS) started the day on April 06, 2023, with a price increase of 0.19% at $15.75. During the day, the stock rose to $15.80 and sunk to $15.59 before settling in for the price of $15.72 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NS posted a 52-week range of $12.80-$17.75.

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 3.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 10.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 136.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $110.57 million, simultaneously with a float of $98.33 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.74 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $16.08, while the 200-day Moving Average is $15.55.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 1167 employees. It has generated 1,442,350 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 190,871. The stock had 11.61 Receivables turnover and 0.33 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +33.99, operating margin was +27.03 and Pretax Margin of +13.43.

NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream Industry. NuStar Energy L.P.’s current insider ownership accounts for 11.00%, in contrast to 57.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 18, this organization’s Director bought 110,299 shares at the rate of 15.81, making the entire transaction reach 1,744,279 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 10,014,333.

NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0.38) by -$0.2. This company achieved a net margin of +13.23 while generating a return on equity of 15.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

NuStar Energy L.P.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 136.40% and is forecasted to reach 1.45 in the upcoming year.

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE: NS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for NuStar Energy L.P. (NS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.47. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $43.87, and its Beta score is 1.84. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.04. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 8.29.

In the same vein, NS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.36, a figure that is expected to reach 0.30 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.45 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of NuStar Energy L.P. (NS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE: NS), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.23 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.37 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 63.18% While, its Average True Range was 0.46.

Raw Stochastic average of NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 42.03%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 66.98% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 29.00% that was higher than 27.93% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.