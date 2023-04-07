Search
Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX) last month volatility was 11.87%: Don't Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ: NYMX) open the trading on April 06, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 5.26% to $0.36. During the day, the stock rose to $0.3601 and sunk to $0.307 before settling in for the price of $0.34 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NYMX posted a 52-week range of $0.19-$1.49.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 3.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $91.27 million, simultaneously with a float of $49.75 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $35.80 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.3906, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.3895.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 45.03%, in contrast to 0.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 02, this organization’s Director bought 1,151,515 shares at the rate of 1.65, making the entire transaction reach 1,900,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 4,702,065.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -890.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 3.80%.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ: NYMX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.04.

In the same vein, NYMX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.09.

Technical Analysis of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX)

[Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, NYMX] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 31.20% While, its Average True Range was 0.0429.

Raw Stochastic average of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 17.79%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 43.27% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 99.51% that was lower than 137.32% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

