Ocean Biomedical Inc. (OCEA) volume hits 0.12 million: A New Opening for Investors

As on April 06, 2023, Ocean Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ: OCEA) started slowly as it slid -4.81% to $5.15. During the day, the stock rose to $5.44 and sunk to $5.05 before settling in for the price of $5.41 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OCEA posted a 52-week range of $3.06-$26.60.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $34.76 million, simultaneously with a float of $23.82 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $189.47 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.79, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.57.

Ocean Biomedical Inc. (OCEA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Ocean Biomedical Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 73.05%, in contrast to 99.30% institutional ownership.

Ocean Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ: OCEA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ocean Biomedical Inc. (OCEA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.20. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 270.67.

In the same vein, OCEA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.14, a figure that is expected to reach -0.16 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.89 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ocean Biomedical Inc. (OCEA)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Ocean Biomedical Inc., OCEA], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.13 million was lower the volume of 2.13 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 13.24% While, its Average True Range was 0.92.

Raw Stochastic average of Ocean Biomedical Inc. (OCEA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 8.88%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 8.64% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 101.69% that was lower than 237.35% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.