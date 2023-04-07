Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $0.7352: Right on the Precipice

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (AMEX: OPTT) open the trading on April 06, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 1.22% to $0.52. During the day, the stock rose to $0.54 and sunk to $0.51 before settling in for the price of $0.52 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OPTT posted a 52-week range of $0.44-$1.49.

The company of the Industrials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 15.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 62.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 28.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $55.97 million, simultaneously with a float of $55.84 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $29.24 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.5840, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.7352.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 54 employees. It has generated 32,574 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -349,519. The stock had 2.42 Receivables turnover and 0.02 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -5.74, operating margin was -1211.65 and Pretax Margin of -1176.63.

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts industry. Ocean Power Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.14%, in contrast to 8.60% institutional ownership.

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -1073.00 while generating a return on equity of -25.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ocean Power Technologies Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 28.90%.

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (AMEX: OPTT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 9.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.03. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 11.70.

In the same vein, OPTT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.40.

Technical Analysis of Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT)

[Ocean Power Technologies Inc., OPTT] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 55.57% While, its Average True Range was 0.0229.

Raw Stochastic average of Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 25.33%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 47.20% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 35.90% that was lower than 62.11% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.