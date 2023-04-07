Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. (OMEX) 14-day ATR is 0.17: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. (NASDAQ: OMEX) open the trading on Thursday, with great promise as it jumped 5.03% to $3.13, before settling in for the price of $2.98 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OMEX posted a 52-week range of $2.29-$7.00.

The Industrials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 1.30% for the last half of the decade. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $19.54 million, simultaneously with a float of $16.98 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $59.63 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.16, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.12.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. (OMEX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Specialty Business Services industry. Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.10%, in contrast to 36.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 15, this organization’s Chief Business Officer bought 2,500 shares at the rate of 2.85, making the entire transaction reach 7,125 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 7,500.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. (OMEX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. (NASDAQ: OMEX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. (OMEX). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.17. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 45.87.

In the same vein, OMEX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.14.

Technical Analysis of Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. (OMEX)

[Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc., OMEX] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 23.07% While, its Average True Range was 0.17.

Raw Stochastic average of Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. (OMEX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 32.56%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 34.26% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 42.74% that was lower than 55.84% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.