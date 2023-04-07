OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) volume hits 93482.0: A New Opening for Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 06, 2023, OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ: ONCS) had a quiet start as it plunged -5.08% to $1.12. During the day, the stock rose to $1.13 and sunk to $1.05 before settling in for the price of $1.18 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ONCS posted a 52-week range of $0.74-$26.40.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 39.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 36.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.59 million, simultaneously with a float of $2.05 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.87 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.8643, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.8452.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s current insider ownership accounts for 30.97%, in contrast to 8.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 09, this organization’s VP, Finance sold 40 shares at the rate of 1.37, making the entire transaction reach 55 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,008. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 04, Company’s VP, Finance sold 283 for 0.37, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 105. This particular insider is now the holder of 22,975 in total.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 10/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$4.5 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$4.9) by $0.4. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.77 per share during the current fiscal year.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 36.70%.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ: ONCS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.45.

In the same vein, ONCS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -15.24.

Technical Analysis of OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS)

Going through the that latest performance of [OncoSec Medical Incorporated, ONCS]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.77 million was inferior to the volume of 2.09 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 5.63% While, its Average True Range was 0.4514.

Raw Stochastic average of OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 6.65%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 3.56% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 317.32% that was higher than 242.34% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.