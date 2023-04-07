Onto Innovation Inc. (ONTO) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 0.2 million

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 06, 2023, Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE: ONTO) had a quiet start as it plunged -1.52% to $81.07. During the day, the stock rose to $82.3973 and sunk to $80.00 before settling in for the price of $82.32 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ONTO posted a 52-week range of $56.02-$89.75.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 31.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 28.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 56.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $48.95 million, simultaneously with a float of $48.04 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.91 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $83.16, while the 200-day Moving Average is $75.44.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 1636 employees. It has generated 614,415 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 136,512. The stock had 4.80 Receivables turnover and 0.58 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +48.14, operating margin was +23.55 and Pretax Margin of +24.03.

Onto Innovation Inc. (ONTO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry. Onto Innovation Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 98.20% institutional ownership.

Onto Innovation Inc. (ONTO) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.34) by $0.23. This company achieved a net margin of +22.22 while generating a return on equity of 14.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 56.80% and is forecasted to reach 4.54 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 12.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 28.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE: ONTO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Onto Innovation Inc. (ONTO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.02. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $18.05, and its Beta score is 1.47. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.89. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 33.06.

In the same vein, ONTO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.49, a figure that is expected to reach 0.91 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.54 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Onto Innovation Inc. (ONTO)

Going through the that latest performance of [Onto Innovation Inc., ONTO]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.19 million was inferior to the volume of 0.22 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 19.10% While, its Average True Range was 3.01.

Raw Stochastic average of Onto Innovation Inc. (ONTO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 64.04%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 10.97% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 30.70% that was lower than 39.30% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.