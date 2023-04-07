Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

Ooma Inc. (OOMA) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $13.46: Right on the Precipice

Ooma Inc. (NYSE: OOMA) started the day on April 06, 2023, with a price decrease of -0.62% at $12.80. During the day, the stock rose to $13.01 and sunk to $12.70 before settling in for the price of $12.88 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OOMA posted a 52-week range of $10.82-$16.76.

The Communication Services Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 13.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 36.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 31.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $24.61 million, simultaneously with a float of $22.54 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $316.16 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.18, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.46.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 383 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +63.68, operating margin was -2.66 and Pretax Margin of -2.51.

Ooma Inc. (OOMA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Telecom Services Industry. Ooma Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.20%, in contrast to 81.80% institutional ownership.

Ooma Inc. (OOMA) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 10/30/2022, the organization reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.11) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -1.69 while generating a return on equity of -6.40. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ooma Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 31.70% and is forecasted to reach 0.70 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 47.70% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 36.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Ooma Inc. (NYSE: OOMA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ooma Inc. (OOMA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.39. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.46. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 243.20.

In the same vein, OOMA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.15, a figure that is expected to reach 0.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.70 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ooma Inc. (OOMA)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Ooma Inc. (NYSE: OOMA), its last 5-days Average volume was 82300.0 that shows progress from its year to date volume of 70368.0. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 75.28% While, its Average True Range was 0.37.

Raw Stochastic average of Ooma Inc. (OOMA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 22.15%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 79.21% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 29.74% that was lower than 35.21% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

