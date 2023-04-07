Orthofix Medical Inc. (OFIX) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 0.88

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: OFIX) started the day on April 06, 2023, with a price increase of 0.87% at $17.33. During the day, the stock rose to $17.40 and sunk to $17.03 before settling in for the price of $17.18 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OFIX posted a 52-week range of $13.76-$35.34.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 1.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -25.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 49.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $20.19 million, simultaneously with a float of $19.69 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $608.11 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $19.23, while the 200-day Moving Average is $20.01.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 1092 employees. It has generated 421,898 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -18,085. The stock had 5.71 Receivables turnover and 0.99 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +71.41, operating margin was -6.27 and Pretax Margin of -3.84.

Orthofix Medical Inc. (OFIX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. Orthofix Medical Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.80%, in contrast to 65.71% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 10, this organization’s Director sold 4,262 shares at the rate of 17.75, making the entire transaction reach 75,650 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 20,080.

Orthofix Medical Inc. (OFIX) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -4.29 while generating a return on equity of -5.86.

Orthofix Medical Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 49.50% and is forecasted to reach -0.74 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.40% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -25.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: OFIX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Orthofix Medical Inc. (OFIX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.66. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.32.

In the same vein, OFIX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.98, a figure that is expected to reach -0.47 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.74 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Orthofix Medical Inc. (OFIX)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: OFIX), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.27 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.4 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 96.63% While, its Average True Range was 0.60.

Raw Stochastic average of Orthofix Medical Inc. (OFIX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 27.63%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 96.97% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 37.29% that was lower than 46.09% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.