Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO) 14-day ATR is 0.05: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

As on April 06, 2023, Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: OTMO) started slowly as it slid -4.32% to $0.39. During the day, the stock rose to $0.4491 and sunk to $0.3805 before settling in for the price of $0.41 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OTMO posted a 52-week range of $0.20-$2.04.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -28.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $140.77 million, simultaneously with a float of $101.24 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $57.68 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.5013, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.5053.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. Otonomo Technologies Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 24.20%, in contrast to 48.80% institutional ownership.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.08) by -$0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -28.90% and is forecasted to reach -0.37 in the upcoming year.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: OTMO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.05. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.24.

In the same vein, OTMO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.10, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.37 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Otonomo Technologies Ltd., OTMO], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.59 million was better the volume of 0.35 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 12.90% While, its Average True Range was 0.0519.

Raw Stochastic average of Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 15.63%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 5.29% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 102.50% that was higher than 85.65% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.