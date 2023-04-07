Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR) average volume reaches $431.69K: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ: OTTR) started the day on April 06, 2023, with a price decrease of -0.06% at $70.41. During the day, the stock rose to $71.15 and sunk to $69.81 before settling in for the price of $70.45 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OTTR posted a 52-week range of $52.60-$82.46.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Utilities sector firm’s annual sales growth was 11.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 29.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 60.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $41.60 million, simultaneously with a float of $40.83 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.92 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $68.40, while the 200-day Moving Average is $66.22.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 2422 employees. It has generated 602,894 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 117,334. The stock had 9.14 Receivables turnover and 0.49 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +27.95, operating margin was +26.74 and Pretax Margin of +24.49.

Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Utilities – Diversified Industry. Otter Tail Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.99%, in contrast to 58.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 21, this organization’s Director sold 2,000 shares at the rate of 56.31, making the entire transaction reach 112,617 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0.

Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $1.82) by $0.19. This company achieved a net margin of +19.46 while generating a return on equity of 25.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

Otter Tail Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 60.30% and is forecasted to reach 3.41 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 29.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ: OTTR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.64. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $10.39, and its Beta score is 0.51. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.00. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 19.58.

In the same vein, OTTR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 6.78, a figure that is expected to reach 1.11 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.41 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ: OTTR), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.19 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.42 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 39.29% While, its Average True Range was 1.53.

Raw Stochastic average of Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 86.21%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 49.36% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 22.10% that was lower than 30.18% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.