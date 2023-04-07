Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PANL) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $242.64K

As on April 06, 2023, Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: PANL) started slowly as it slid -0.36% to $5.51. During the day, the stock rose to $5.579 and sunk to $5.48 before settling in for the price of $5.53 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PANL posted a 52-week range of $4.23-$7.12.

It was noted that the giant of the Industrials sector posted annual sales growth of 12.60% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 54.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 17.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $44.44 million, simultaneously with a float of $35.58 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $250.82 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.08, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.28.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 70 workers. It has generated 1,227,556 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 139,459. The stock had 12.09 Receivables turnover and 0.96 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +18.43, operating margin was +15.55 and Pretax Margin of +13.18.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PANL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Marine Shipping industry. Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 29.28%, in contrast to 49.00% institutional ownership.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PANL) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.56) by -$0.14. This company achieved a net margin of +11.36 while generating a return on equity of 28.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 17.70% and is forecasted to reach 1.10 in the upcoming year.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: PANL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PANL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.26. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $3.14, and its Beta score is 0.72. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.36. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 2.08.

In the same vein, PANL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.76, a figure that is expected to reach 0.11 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.10 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PANL)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd., PANL], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.22 million was lower the volume of 0.24 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 40.30% While, its Average True Range was 0.25.

Raw Stochastic average of Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PANL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 34.55%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 53.57% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 43.11% that was higher than 39.37% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.