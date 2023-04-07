Park Aerospace Corp. (PKE) 14-day ATR is 0.47: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE: PKE) flaunted slowness of -1.30% at $12.88, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $13.05 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PKE posted a 52-week range of $9.41-$15.79.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 11.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 57.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 62.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $20.47 million, simultaneously with a float of $19.44 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $257.73 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $14.25, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.66.

Park Aerospace Corp. (PKE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Park Aerospace Corp. industry. Park Aerospace Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.90%, in contrast to 89.00% institutional ownership.

Park Aerospace Corp. (PKE) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Park Aerospace Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 62.40%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 57.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE: PKE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Park Aerospace Corp. (PKE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 18.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.47. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $33.11, and its Beta score is 0.57. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.86.

In the same vein, PKE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.39.

Technical Analysis of Park Aerospace Corp. (PKE)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Park Aerospace Corp., PKE]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 0.23 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 50.96% While, its Average True Range was 0.45.

Raw Stochastic average of Park Aerospace Corp. (PKE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 33.99%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 47.01% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 26.96% that was lower than 44.67% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.