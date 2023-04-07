Search
Shaun Noe
Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM) last week performance was -1.86%

Company News

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: ATNM) started the day on April 06, 2023, with a price increase of 3.10% at $8.98. During the day, the stock rose to $9.00 and sunk to $8.62 before settling in for the price of $8.71 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ATNM posted a 52-week range of $4.67-$15.12.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 39.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 34.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $25.16 million, simultaneously with a float of $25.00 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $221.63 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.46, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.81.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 32 employees. It has generated 35,750 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +54.20, operating margin was -2182.17 and Pretax Margin of -2165.56.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.20%, in contrast to 16.60% institutional ownership.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.35) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -2165.56 while generating a return on equity of -36.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.45 per share during the current fiscal year.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 34.20% and is forecasted to reach -1.70 in the upcoming year.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: ATNM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 13.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.54. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 201.48. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 20.15.

In the same vein, ATNM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.30, a figure that is expected to reach -0.35 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.70 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: ATNM), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.25 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.41 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 29.74% While, its Average True Range was 0.48.

Raw Stochastic average of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 8.77%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 41.41% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 36.73% that was lower than 81.91% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

