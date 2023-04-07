Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (BCSF) last week performance was -0.59%

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE: BCSF) started the day on Thursday, with a price increase of 0.43% at $11.75, before settling in for the price of $11.70 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BCSF posted a 52-week range of $11.51-$16.25.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 54.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 30.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -12.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $64.56 million, simultaneously with a float of $51.91 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $752.23 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.68, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.25.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (BCSF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Asset Management Industry. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.54%, in contrast to 52.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 10, this organization’s Director bought 3,400 shares at the rate of 14.59, making the entire transaction reach 49,606 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 16,784.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (BCSF) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.35) by $0.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -12.00% and is forecasted to reach 1.67 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.35% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 30.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE: BCSF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (BCSF). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.28. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $7.19, and its Beta score is 1.29. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.43.

In the same vein, BCSF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.63, a figure that is expected to reach 0.44 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.67 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (BCSF)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE: BCSF), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.13 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.17 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 15.48% While, its Average True Range was 0.26.

Raw Stochastic average of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (BCSF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 5.00%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 19.40% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 21.95% that was lower than 22.65% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.