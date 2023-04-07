Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as NanoViricides Inc. (NNVC) last week performance was 14.53%

NanoViricides Inc. (AMEX: NNVC) open the trading on April 06, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -17.79% to $1.34. During the day, the stock rose to $1.65 and sunk to $1.28 before settling in for the price of $1.63 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NNVC posted a 52-week range of $1.04-$3.88.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 27.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 13.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $11.61 million, simultaneously with a float of $11.10 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $15.54 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.3452, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.7058.

NanoViricides Inc. (NNVC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. NanoViricides Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.40%, in contrast to 11.40% institutional ownership.

NanoViricides Inc. (NNVC) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2022 suggests? It has posted -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.16) by $0.01. This company achieved a return on equity of -30.60. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

NanoViricides Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 13.20%.

NanoViricides Inc. (AMEX: NNVC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for NanoViricides Inc. (NNVC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 24.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.13.

In the same vein, NNVC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.59, a figure that is expected to reach -0.19 in the next quarter.

Technical Analysis of NanoViricides Inc. (NNVC)

[NanoViricides Inc., NNVC] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 65.30% While, its Average True Range was 0.1505.

Raw Stochastic average of NanoViricides Inc. (NNVC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 40.28%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 32.78% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 137.60% that was higher than 76.19% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.