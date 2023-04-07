Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Niu Technologies (NIU) last week performance was -8.48%

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) established initial surge of 1.38% at $3.67, as the Stock market unbolted on April 06, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $3.70 and sunk to $3.55 before settling in for the price of $3.62 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NIU posted a 52-week range of $2.57-$10.42.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The company of the Consumer Cyclical sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 32.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 25.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -122.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $88.11 million, simultaneously with a float of $68.57 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $273.12 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.35, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.98.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 702 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +21.13, operating margin was -3.33 and Pretax Margin of -2.25.

Niu Technologies (NIU) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at $0.19) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -1.56 while generating a return on equity of -3.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Niu Technologies’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -122.60% and is forecasted to reach 0.52 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 2.98% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 25.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Niu Technologies (NIU). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.26. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.59.

In the same vein, NIU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.08, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.52 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Niu Technologies (NIU)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Niu Technologies, NIU]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 0.74 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 14.09% While, its Average True Range was 0.24.

Raw Stochastic average of Niu Technologies (NIU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 23.87%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 46.32% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 62.73% that was lower than 90.37% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.