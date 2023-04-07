Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (TLK) last week performance was 3.43%

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE: TLK) started the day on April 06, 2023, with a price increase of 1.00% at $28.37. During the day, the stock rose to $28.47 and sunk to $28.25 before settling in for the price of $28.09 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TLK posted a 52-week range of $23.02-$33.21.

The Communication Services Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 4.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 5.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 18.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $990.62 million, simultaneously with a float of $980.72 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $27.99 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $26.17, while the 200-day Moving Average is $27.05.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 23756 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +38.72, operating margin was +32.08 and Pretax Margin of +24.67.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (TLK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Telecom Services Industry. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s current insider ownership accounts for 52.50%, in contrast to 3.90% institutional ownership.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (TLK) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +14.09 while generating a return on equity of 16.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 18.20%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.40% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 5.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE: TLK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (TLK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.41. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $17.00, and its Beta score is 0.61. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.94. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 5.89.

In the same vein, TLK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.67.

Technical Analysis of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (TLK)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE: TLK), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.2 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.24 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 97.61% While, its Average True Range was 0.39.

Raw Stochastic average of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (TLK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 98.16%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 95.87% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 11.75% that was lower than 21.96% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.