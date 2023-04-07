Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Quad/Graphics Inc. (QUAD) last week performance was -9.26%

Quad/Graphics Inc. (NYSE: QUAD) started the day on April 06, 2023, with a price decrease of -4.50% at $3.82. During the day, the stock rose to $4.01 and sunk to $3.80 before settling in for the price of $4.00 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, QUAD posted a 52-week range of $2.12-$7.55.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -4.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -36.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -75.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $49.20 million, simultaneously with a float of $30.04 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $200.24 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.38, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.60.

Quad/Graphics Inc. (QUAD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Specialty Business Services Industry. Quad/Graphics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 23.41%, in contrast to 40.90% institutional ownership.

Quad/Graphics Inc. (QUAD) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2019, the organization reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.03) by $0.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Quad/Graphics Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -75.20%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -36.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Quad/Graphics Inc. (NYSE: QUAD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Quad/Graphics Inc. (QUAD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.22. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $22.87, and its Beta score is 1.77. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.06. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 2.16.

In the same vein, QUAD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.17.

Technical Analysis of Quad/Graphics Inc. (QUAD)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Quad/Graphics Inc. (NYSE: QUAD), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.15 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.16 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 15.66% While, its Average True Range was 0.21.

Raw Stochastic average of Quad/Graphics Inc. (QUAD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 27.98%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 3.08% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 42.17% that was lower than 58.41% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.