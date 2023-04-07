Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Verde Clean Fuels Inc. (VGAS) last week performance was -13.34%

Verde Clean Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ: VGAS) started the day on April 06, 2023, with a price decrease of -4.21% at $6.14. During the day, the stock rose to $7.20 and sunk to $6.10 before settling in for the price of $6.41 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VGAS posted a 52-week range of $5.91-$21.00.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $31.86 million, simultaneously with a float of $26.84 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $203.48 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.19, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.85.

Verde Clean Fuels Inc. (VGAS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Utilities – Renewable Industry. Verde Clean Fuels Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 16.70%, in contrast to 77.00% institutional ownership.

Verde Clean Fuels Inc. (VGAS) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -0.56.

Verde Clean Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ: VGAS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Verde Clean Fuels Inc. (VGAS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.32. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 169.57.

In the same vein, VGAS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.18.

Technical Analysis of Verde Clean Fuels Inc. (VGAS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Verde Clean Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ: VGAS), its last 5-days Average volume was 24700.0 that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 67086.0. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 19.72% While, its Average True Range was 1.17.

Raw Stochastic average of Verde Clean Fuels Inc. (VGAS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 1.52%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 6.60% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 89.10% that was higher than 87.84% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.