Penske Automotive Group Inc. (PAG) went down -1.61% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Penske Automotive Group Inc. (NYSE: PAG) started the day on April 06, 2023, with a price decrease of -1.61% at $135.49. During the day, the stock rose to $138.30 and sunk to $135.31 before settling in for the price of $137.71 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PAG posted a 52-week range of $90.23-$155.36.

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Cyclical sector posted annual sales growth of 5.40% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 33.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 24.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $70.78 million, simultaneously with a float of $56.44 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.20 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $138.73, while the 200-day Moving Average is $119.47.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 26500 workers. It has generated 1,049,615 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 52,075. The stock had 33.91 Receivables turnover and 1.92 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +16.94, operating margin was +5.16 and Pretax Margin of +6.68.

Penske Automotive Group Inc. (PAG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Auto & Truck Dealerships Industry. Penske Automotive Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 21.48%, in contrast to 81.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 08, this organization’s Director sold 2,000 shares at the rate of 145.31, making the entire transaction reach 290,620 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 3,712. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 22, Company’s EVP, Gen. Counsel & Sec. sold 4,389 for 149.05, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 654,165. This particular insider is now the holder of 47,535 in total.

Penske Automotive Group Inc. (PAG) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $3.95) by $0.26. This company achieved a net margin of +4.96 while generating a return on equity of 33.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 24.70% and is forecasted to reach 15.66 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 1.50% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 33.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Penske Automotive Group Inc. (NYSE: PAG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Penske Automotive Group Inc. (PAG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.99. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $7.32, and its Beta score is 1.23. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.33. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 9.00.

In the same vein, PAG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 18.52, a figure that is expected to reach 4.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 15.66 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Penske Automotive Group Inc. (PAG)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Penske Automotive Group Inc. (NYSE: PAG), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.25 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.36 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 52.68% While, its Average True Range was 3.81.

Raw Stochastic average of Penske Automotive Group Inc. (PAG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 59.77%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 44.99% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 25.89% that was lower than 30.02% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.